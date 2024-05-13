Flash flood warning extended again for Windward Oahu

May 13—1/2

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Windward Oahu was under a flash flood warning this morning. Shown here, vehicles drive through water at the intersection of Kamehameha and Kalanianaole Highways today.

COURTESY NOAA/STAR

The radar today shows heavy rain clouds forming over Windward Oahu.

UPDATE: 11:22 a.m.

In addition to the flash flood warning for Windward Oahu, Oahu is under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m. today.

At 11:05 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain over Leeward and Central Oahu with the heaviest rainfall over the Waianae mountains with rain falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour. Forecasters reported heavy rain showers likely increasing over the next few hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Waipio, Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Field, Wahiawa, Mililani, Waianae, Kunia, Nanakuli, Waialua, Waikele, Waipahu, Makakilo, Haleiwa, Kapolei, Pearl City, Ewa Beach, Aiea, Halawa, Salt Lake and Moanalua.

"Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action," forecasters said.

10:24 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood warning for Oahu until 1:45 p.m.

At 10:24 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain staying over the Koolau mountains. Heavy rainfall recently developed over Ahuimanu and Kaneohe to Waimanalo, while also covering the area near Kahana.

Forecasters reported rain gauges indicating occasional bursts of torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches or more per hour falling over already-soaked soils.

Forecasters warned of flooding in drainage, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

"Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry," forecasters said. "Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don't drown."

Meanwhile, a flood advisory is in effect until 1:30 p.m. for Molokai.

At 10:28 a.m., the radar indicated heavy rainfall over the east Molokai mountains with rain falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.

"Halawa stream gauge showed a rapid rise and flooding will be possible downstream of the mountain. Additional heavy showers will be possible through the day," forecasters said.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Pukoo, Halawa Valley, Ualapue and Kamalo.

9:42 a.m.

The flash flood warning remains in effect until 10:45 a.m. today for Oahu due to heavy rain.

At 9:42 a.m., the radar showed heavy rain staying over the Koolau mountains as the areas of Ahuimanu, Kaneohe and Waimanalo saw heavy rainfall.

Forecasters reported rain gauges indicating occasional bursts of torrential rainfall with rates of 2 inches or more per hour falling over already-soaked soils.

Forecasters warned of flooding in drainage, streams, rivers, roads, properties and other low-lying areas.

"Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Remember flash flooding can occur well downstream from the mountains," forecasters said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

8 a.m.

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood warning for Oahu until 10:45 a.m. today as heavy rain continues to soak windward areas.

"At 7:22 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over windward Oahu with the heaviest rain along the Koolau mountains between Ahuimanu and Hauula," the updated warning said. "Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. There is increasing potential for flooding along Kamehameha Highway and road closures will be possible this morning."

The warning areas include Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula, Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

The overall forecast for the state calls for "brief periods of slow moving showers over some islands through Tuesday," the weather service said. "Some of these showers may become heavy at times especially along the eastern slopes of Oahu and Maui, and the southeastern slopes of the Big Island."

Forecasters are projecting a wet week ahead for Hawaii as the weather system that drenched parts of the islands since late last week is replaced with another system promising more heavy rain.

"On Wednesday the weather pattern trends more unstable as southerly winds develop over the state in response to a kona low approaching the islands from the north," they said today. "Deep unstable tropical moisture will move over all islands from the south, resulting in periods of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds. The threats from flooding and thunderstorms will be elevated for all islands from Wednesday into the weekend."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Oahu as heavy rain from a lingering storm system drenched the windward side of the island.

"At 622 a.m., radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling over windward Oahu with the heaviest rain along the Koolau mountains between Kahaluu and Hauula," according to the warning, which is in effect until 7:45 a.m. "Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."

Forecasters warn that flooding may occur in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas.

"Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. Remember flash flooding can occur well downstream from the mountains," the warning said.

The warning covers Waikane, Waiahole, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Punaluu, Ahuimanu, Hauula,Kaneohe, Laie, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kahuku, Kailua and Waimanalo.

