Flanagan Brothers’ ‘Paul’s Pilsner’ honors Kingsport native, raises money for ALS research

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Flanagan Brothers Bierworks’ new specialty Italian Pilsner, ‘Paul’s Pilsner,’ is officially on tap.

‘Paul’s Pilsner’ is in memory of Kingsport native Paul Codispodi, who passed away after a nearly four-year battle with ALS. The new specialty brew raises money for ALS research.

This new Italian Pilsner honors Paul’s nationality and is a bit darker than the standard Pilsner. Flanagan Brothers have four barrels of ‘Paul’s Pilsner,’ and it will donate $1 per pint sold towards ALS research.

News Channel 11 spoke with Michael Flanagan, president and CEO of Flanagan Brothers Bierworks.

“Basically, how it works is the charity donates the hops that we use to make the beer. We make the beer, and then we donate a dollar of every pint back to the charity,” Flanagan said. “We’re also doing some fundraisers tonight, so we do have a couple of baskets that we’re raffling off. We’ve got some t-shirts that we’re selling, and we’re just really trying to have a good time, raise some good money for a good cause.”

‘Paul’s Pilsner’ is made possible by a partnership between the Flanagan Brothers, “Ales for ALS,” and the Italian Stallions Race Team.

“It’s nice to see how many people truly love Paul and want to be here and support him and his family. It’s not the biggest crowd we have had, but it is certainly not the smallest, either. So, this is a pretty big event. We’ve done a couple of other fundraisers in the past, and none of them have had the turnout that this one has. So, it’s really awesome to see that and really just great to be a part of this community,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan said the second barrel of ‘Paul’s Pilsner’ has already been cracked open.

