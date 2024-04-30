Flags to fly at half-staff April 30 at some Florida locations

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at specific locations in Florida as a mark of respect for Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford.

It's the third time in recent weeks flags have flown at half-staff, starting with the death of former senator and Florida Gov. Bob Graham and Bill Gunter, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives and as state insurance commissioner, treasurer and state fire marshal.

On Sunday, April 21, 2024, Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford, 65, passed away at the age of 65 after a hard-fought battle with leukemia, DeSantis said.

When will flags fly at half-staff for Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford?

DeSantis ordered the U.S. and Florida flags to be flown as a mark of respect at half-staff at the Pasco County Courthouse in New Port Richey, the City Hall of New Port Richey and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset Tuesday, April 30.

What did DeSantis say about Gary Bradford?

"Commissioner Bradford was elected in 2022 to represent District 4 of Pasco County. He displayed strength and dedication by continuing to serve the citizens of Pasco County throughout his cancer diagnosis.

"Before becoming a commissioner, Bradford served the State of Florida for over 25 years with the Tampa Police Department. He then spent 15 years advocating for law enforcement with the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

"Commissioner Bradford demonstrated a laudable commitment to improving public safety and preventing crime," DeSantis said.

"He leaves behind his loving wife Debbie, his son Daniel, and his daughters, Melissa and Jessica. "

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.

On shore, flags are flown at half-staff.

Where is Pasco County, Florida?

Pasco County is located on Florida's west coast, north of Tampa and west of Orlando. County seat is Dade City and it's largest city is Zephyrhills.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Flags flying half-staff honor Pasco County Commissioner Gary Bradford