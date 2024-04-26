Five light rail stops, including BWI, to close for three weeks in May

The south end of the Baltimore area’s light rail system will be closed for maintenance for three weeks in May.

Five stops, including BWI Marshall Airport, will be closed May 3-24, the Maryland Department of Transportation said Thursday.

The department said the maintenance to “adjust curve alignments along the mainline south section and BWI spur” is planned, and free shuttle buses will run every 20 to 25 minutes between stops south of North Linthicum: the airport, the BWI Business District, Glen Burnie, Ferndale and Linthicum. The entire light rail system was closed for repairs for two weeks in December.

“We recognize the impact this project will have on light rail riders and we’re grateful for their patience as we complete this much needed state of good repair maintenance,” Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold said in a news release. “This project will help to make our light rail system more resilient and decrease future delays for riders.”

The department will take advantage of the station closures to install new rubber panels where the light rail crosses North Camp Meade Road south of the North Linthicum station. This will help mitigate the impact of roadway settlement and provide a smoother transition for vehicles traveling through the intersection.