Five candidates crowd race for two spots in GOP Sussex County Commissioner primary

NEWTON - Five men, including two incumbents, have filed petitions seeking the Republican primary nod to run in the general election for two county commissioner posts.

The primary for both Republican and Democrat parties, will be June 4. The winners of those primaries get party lines in November. Also available in June will be the chance for independents to file nominating petitions to also be on the November ballot.

According to County Clerk Jeff Parrott, the candidates are incumbents Chris Carney and Earl Schick, along with Alan Henderson, Harvey Roseff and Rob Kovic. Carney and Henderson are running as a team, as are Roseff and Kovic. Schick, who was appointed to the commissioner board in January, is not teamed with another candidate.

Although running as teams, voters must vote for the individuals. The top two finishers will have the GOP backing in November.

There are no listed Democrats running in the primary, so it is possible that one or two write-ins could get that party' nomination in November.

Independents can also file nominating petitions with the County Clerk's Office by close of business on June 4. Details on how to collect signatures and the number required is available on the clerk's website: sussexcountyclerk.org)

Sussex County Commissioner Earl Schick.

Schick, a Newton resident, was selected for the position when Dawn Fantasia resigned her position after being elected to the state Assembly. His appointment came after a vote of the county Republican Party during a convention after Fantasia's resignation.

Chris Carney

Carney is finishing his first three-year term on the board and is teaming with Henderson, a Lafayette Township Committeeman who is currently serving as the township's mayor.

Henderson is also a retired Hardyston police officer and serves on the board of the New Jersey State Fair/Sussex County Farm and Horse Show.

Carney is a professional surveyor and lives in Frankford where he served on the township committee, including a term as mayor. He was appointed to the Board of Commissioners in 2021 to fill a vacancy.

Councilman Harvey Roseff

Roseff is in his second four-year term as a Township Councilman in Byram. He owns a small business which provides consultant services to Fortune 500 firms.

Robert Kovic

Kovic, an attorney, is former executive director of the Sussex County GOP and a former councilman in his hometown of Sparta.

“Taxpayers are hurting and it is time to end the food fight and get back to work. I am here to do something about that,” said Kovic in announcing his candidacy.

Roseff describes himself as "a passionate reformer, problem solver and proven leader" who seeks out efficiencies to cut the cost of government and improving services.

As an attorney, Kovic represents County Commissioner William Hayden in his lawsuit against fellow commissioners and nearly a dozen other county residents for yet-to-be named actions and seeking damages "to be determined as this matter continues."

Hayden has been censured by his fellow board members for several issues and has faced public scorn for "stolen valor" by claiming in personal conversations, and possibly official records, to be a veteran.

He has not produced any records showing he was in the military and private searches through military channels has reportedly produced no records of enlistment.

