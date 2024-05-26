Fitness center raises money for helping hands humane society

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some people had the chance to share the yoga mat today with some furry friends.

Yoga and goat lovers gathered at the Shockwave Fitness for the second annual fundraising event for Helping Hands Humane Society. The fitness center offered three workout classes to raise money for the shelter.

Charlie Peterson, owner of Shockwave Fitness spoke on the benefits of the events.

“It is to benefit the Helping Hands Humane Society because their shelters are so packed right now so everything made on Goat Yoga,” Peterson said. “Also, our Rock the Lot Zumba event later today is going to the humane society to help them out.”

All of the proceeds made from the events will go directly to the Helping Hands Humane Society to help with their full shelters. Shockwave Fitness is looking to host more events to help with the humane society later this summer.

