Fisherman find dead body on shore of MS Coast island, Harrison County sheriff says

Fisherman discovered a deceased man along the shore of Cat Island, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The man has not been identified, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities found the man Thursday afternoon on the south east side of the island, Deputy Hanna Hendry said.

He was wearing long gray pants, boots, a white shirt and jean jacket, the sheriff’s office said.

His cause of death is unknown. His body was transported to the State Crime Lab, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1364.

This is a developing story and may be updated.