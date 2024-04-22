Fisher found in Kent? Animal gone for nearly two centuries making comeback in Ohio

An animal that has been gone from Ohio for nearly two centuries is making a comeback and is pushing its way westward from the Pennsylvania border.

An animal believed to be a fisher, a mammal related to river otters and weasels, was discovered as roadkill near Kent on Sunday.

It was found at the intersection of state Route 59 and state Route 261, in Franklin Township near Kent State University, according to William Ressler, who found the animal and reported it to state wildlife officials. If confirmed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, it could be the farthest west that one has been spotted in the state.

Ressler said he was driving state Route 59 toward Kent when he spotted the animal, which he recognized as a fisher, he told the Beacon Journal.

A hunter, Ressler said he has known that fishers have been making inroads in Ohio. He called the Portage County wildlife officer and left a message since it was a weekend, reported the roadkill to the Ohio Highway Patrol, and then left.

A few minutes later, the wildlife officer returned his call, so Ressler returned to the animal to find a couple of Kent State students trying to collect it for university study, as they believed it to be a fisher as well, Ressler said. Then the wildlife officer arrived, also agreeing that it appeared to be a fisher, and collected it for ODNR biologists to study.

How to report a fisher sighting

The Division of Wildlife relies, in part, on public reports to monitor Ohio’s growing fisher population, as well as black bears, badgers, weasels, and bobcats. Report observations, including photos or videos, to the Division of Wildlife via the HuntFish OH mobile app or at wildohio.gov. Contact your county wildlife officer to report roadkill fishers. It is not permitted to collect roadkill carcasses.

Fishers, such as the one here on a trail camera, have been confirmed in nine northeast Ohio counties through verified sightings. The fisher is a medium-sized mammal related to river otters and weasels.

ODNR Division of Wildlife studying fishers in Ohio

The ODNR Division of Wildlife collects roadkill fishers found in Ohio to determine age and test genetics.

According to Laurie Brown, wildlife research technician with the Division of Wildlife, the fisher found in Kent will be sent to Columbus for a necropsy. There, the wildlife biologist will examine its general health, possibly look at stomach contents to study its diet and, if female, check to see if the animal was pregnant or breeding.

Fishers disappeared from Ohio by the mid-1800s, as settlers cleared their habitat and hunted them to near-extinction, according to Farm and Dairy.

Since then, there have been 40 confirmed fisher sightings across nine northeast Ohio counties (Ashtabula, Columbiana, Geauga, Trumbull, Mahoning, Lake, Jefferson, Harrison, and Tuscarawas), according to ODNR. Two-thirds of those — about 26 sightings — happened in the past three years. They are moving westward from established populations in Pennsylvania and naturally colonizing Ohio.

"I have no doubt we have fishers in and around Portage County," Brown said.

Most of the reports of fishers in Ohio come from Ashtabula County, she said, and some from Trumbull. Last year, there were reports out of Geauga County. Brown said the report out of Kent is probably the farthest west they've had.

Recently, the ODNR confirmed that a fisher found as roadkill in Ashtabula in 2023 was pregnant, a sign that the animals were colonizing the state. Brown said it says a lot when an animal that once was here is returning, starting to reproduce and thrive.

"I think it’s great that we're starting to see them more and more and get more reports of them in Ohio,” she said.

Both Pennsylvania and West Virginia conducted a reintroduction program for fishers, Brown said, and that population is starting to expand to Ohio. The programs in both states were so successful, both now offer a fisher trapping season.

What is a fisher, sometimes incorrectly called a fisher cat?

Despite frequently being called a "fisher cat," fishers are not cats, nor do they catch fish. They are forest-dwelling carnivorous members of the weasel family.

They mostly live in southern Canada, New England and New York, but can be found in scattered locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia.

Fishers have a weasel-like body, bushy tail, tapered muzzle, and low rounded ears. Adults grow to a length of 20 to 25 inches, excluding the 13 to 16.5-inch tail, and can weigh between 3 and 15 pounds. Males are larger and heavier than females.

They hunt rodents and other animals, both in the trees and on the ground. Their diet also includes fruits and nuts.

Fisher vs. mink. What animals are in the same family?

Fishers are a mustelid (family Mustelidae), which includes about 55 species of ferrets, polecats, badgers, martens, otters and weasels, among others, according to Britannica.

They are often confused with their cousin, the mink, according to the U.S. Forestry Service. But minks are smaller, measuring 12 to 16 inches head to tail and weighing 1 to 2.25 pounds. They have a small, white patch on chin and/or throat/chest, and have a shorter, less bushy tail.

