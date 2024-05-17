First Lady Jill Biden visits Bay Mills Community College, talks with tribal officials

First Lady Jill Biden takes part in a discussion with the Bay Mills Indian Community and Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians about the importance of investing in local areas on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

BRIMLEY — The Bay Mills and Sault Ste. Marie tribes hosted First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at Bay Mills Community College on Thursday to talk about the importance of investing in local communities.

Biden and Emhoff were joined on stage by Bay Mills Indian Community President Whitney Gravelle, Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians Chairman Austin Lowes and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland.

Newland, who is originally from the Bay Mills Tribe, introduced the speakers and talked about how grateful he is to work with the First Lady in supporting tribal communities.

"This is the fourth time I've had the opportunity to travel with First Lady Dr. Biden to tribal communities. These visits, as many of you know, are not the norm in our country's history," said Newland. "Dr. Biden and her team seek out these opportunities because she understands the importance of showing up and walking the walk."

Throughout the event, the speakers discussed the importance of strengthening local communities like Bay Mills and the Soo. Biden emphasized the importance of community members being able to support each other, especially in tribal communities.

"This community comes together as a family, one that stretches across miles and feeds into fields and towns to the entire Eastern U.P.," said Biden. "You look for ways to serve your neighbors to meet the moment. No matter how big or small, you show up for each other and for your communities. And the president and I want to show up for you."

Mission Hill Drum, a Bay Mills Indian Community drum circle, performs alongside traditional dancers as First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit Bay Mills Community College on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The First Lady discussed efforts that the Biden Administration has made in helping Native communities grow and prosper. She also talked about her recent travels to many tribal communities in other parts of the country and the struggle to help those communities prosper.

"Joe and I stand with you and all of Indian Country as we work together to build a bright future together," she said.

Biden and Emhoff will continue their stay in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday with another discussion with local tribal leaders on health care issues and a tour of the Soo Locks.

