First lady Jill Biden to visit Palm Springs this weekend for national Democratic fundraiser

First lady Jill Biden is set to visit the Coachella Valley this weekend, coming to the area for a national Democratic fundraiser as election season gets into full swing.

Biden — who will be making her second publicly known stop in the valley in her role as first lady — is slated to headline a fundraiser Saturday afternoon in Palm Springs for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising account split between the presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee and Democratic state parties.

The event at an undisclosed location in Palm Springs is being hosted by James Costos, the former U.S. ambassador to Spain under the Obama Administration, and his long-time partner, Michael Smith, who own a home at Thunderbird Heights in Rancho Mirage. Co-hosts for the event include several noteworthy people, including former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, singer Barry Manilow and Will Rollins, the Democratic candidate for California’s 41st Congressional District this year.

“First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s visit to Palm Springs underscores the significance of Riverside County in supporting President Biden’s reelection efforts and the crucial need to regain control of the Congressional House seat contested by Will Rollins,” Costos said in a prepared statement shared with The Desert Sun.

Costos and Smith have hosted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at their Rancho Mirage home several times, both during and after Obama's presidency. The visits continued the legacy of several other commanders-in-chief, dating back to the late former President Dwight Eisenhower, who’ve vacationed in the valley. Former President Gerald Ford lived in Rancho Mirage for years after his presidency until his death in 2006.

The visit marks her second stop in the valley as first lady, after her plane reportedly touched down at the Palm Springs International Airport in March 2021. She made that stop just before traveling to visit with military spouses and children based in Twentynine Palms as part of a relaunch of an Obama-era program aiming to support U.S. service members, veterans and their families and caregivers.

Rollins, who recently advanced to this year’s general election for a rematch against Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Corona, in the congressional district that includes Palm Springs and other valley cities, noted in an emailed statement that Riverside County has one of the largest populations of veterans nationwide.

“I’m a big believer in the work the First Lady has done to help military families — especially the work she’s done to help make childcare more affordable for our men and women in the armed services — so we are honored to support her visit to the Coachella Valley,” Rollins said.

The visit to the Coachella Valley is part of a busy coast-to-coast schedule for the first lady this week. She reportedly made stops in New Hampshire and Vermont earlier this week. After the Palm Springs fundraiser, she is scheduled to speak in Los Angeles for the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner Saturday night, per a press release from the LGBTQ civil rights organization.

An online invitation to the event indicates that tickets are still available for the Saturday event, with requested donations ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for supporters, as well as up to $100,000 for hosting privileges.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: First lady Jill Biden to headline fundraiser in Palm Springs this weekend