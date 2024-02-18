Presidents Day 2024: Presidents played a pivotal role in Coachella Valley history

From the archive: This series originally published in The Desert Sun in October 2017.

The frequency and nature of the presidents’ visits to the desert reflect the unique character of the Coachella Valley’s resort communities, providing respite from the political spotlight, a place to unwind and relax and even a stunning backdrop for gatherings of world leaders. From Eisenhower to Trump, the series looks to uncover the unknown and delve into the legends about these presidents.

34. Dwight D. Eisenhower

Eisenhower, golf and the desert were a magical mix.

35. John F. Kennedy

JFK's desert ties included mob entanglements, affairs and political repercussions.

36. Lyndon B. Johnson

Johnson talked foreign policy with the Mexican president in Palm Springs in 1964.

37. Richard Nixon

Nixon spent the day of his pardoning in Rancho Mirage.

38. Gerald Ford

Ford believed a sense of humor was vital for a president.

39. Jimmy Carter

Carter made brief, quiet stop in valley. So quiet, most say he was never here

40. Ronald Reagan

Reagan put the Annenbergs' annual New Year's Eve party on the social map.

41. George H. W. Bush

H.W. Bush turned a golf trip into a historical diplomatic weekend at Sunnylands.

42. Bill Clinton

Clinton's desert influence exceeds the historic round of golf he once played here.

43. George W. Bush

W. Bush came to the desert with money and mountains on his mind.

44. Barack Obama

Obama found unplugged getaway in the digital age.

45. Donald Trump

Trump visited Palm Springs to establish a TV 'brand' long before 'The Apprentice'.

