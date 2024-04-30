First lady Jill Biden to speak at Mesa Community College graduation

First lady Jill Biden will be a special guest speaker at Mesa Community College's graduation ceremony.

The 2023-24 commencement ceremony, scheduled for 9 a.m. May 11, will only be open to graduates and their guests. The program will be livestreamed on the community college's website.

More than 540 students will take part in the graduation ceremony, according to a news release. More than 2,500 students who have met the requirements for certificates of completion and associate's degrees during this academic year will also be honored.

“We are very honored that Dr. Biden will join us to celebrate this important day for our graduates and for the college,” MCC Interim President Dr. Kimberly Britt said in a statement.

Other guest speakers include:

State representative and MCC alumna Lorena Austin, D-Mesa.

Governing Board President Susan Bitter Smith.

Maricopa County Community College District Chancellor Dr. Steven R. Gonzales.

First-generation college student Noemi Panza is the class honors speaker.

It's Jill Biden's second time visiting the community college. In February 2023, she came to the campus to highlight Mesa's scholarship program that offers some local high school students two tuition-free years at Mesa Community College.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona joined Biden during the visit. Education has been a priority for the first lady. She has been a teacher for more than 30 years and continues to teach English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College.

Biden's visit to Mesa comes as pressure grows on President Joe Biden's administration on his campaign promise to slash student loan debt.

Arizona will be a hot spot for campaign visits ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Joe Biden won the state by a small margin in 2020.

