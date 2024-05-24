First lady Jill Biden to give commencement speech at Erie County Community College in June

In September 2020, Jill Biden joined Erie County officials for a virtual roundtable discussion about community college education months after they had won approval from the state to form a community college of their own.

Now, the first lady is returning to Erie County to deliver the school's commencement speech on June 1.

More than 80 graduates will receive their certificates and associate degrees at college's second commencement ceremony. The event will be limited to graduates and their guests, who will need tickets to attend, but it will be live-streamed on the college's website, www.ec3pa.org, at 10 a.m.

Biden has been a professor at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009 and has continued to teach English and writing during her husband's presidency. She has more than 30 years of teaching experience.

Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor, a Republican, will also speak at the ceremony.

"We are thrilled to have both Dr. Biden and Auditor General DeFoor at graduation," said Erie County Community College President Chris Gray. "Auditor DeFoor is a community college graduate. Dr. Biden is a long-term community college professor who knows the power a community college can have on transforming students' lives.

After Erie County's application for a community college was approved by the State Board of Education in July 2020, Biden congratulated organizers in that virtual meeting, Gray said.

"She made a promise at that time to see how this community college makes a difference in lives, and she is following through on that promise."

Biden will be making her second appearance in Erie County since becoming first lady. She visited with educators, administrators and students at Fort LeBoeuf Middle School on March 3, 2021, alongside U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to discuss education.

She also campaigned for her husband at East Middle School in the city on the eve of the 2020 presidential election.

