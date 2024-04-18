First Gen Z Congressman Lays Bare A 'Damn Hypocrisy' Of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) on Wednesday took Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to task for hypocrisy during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Greene drew Frost’s ire after she repudiated white supremacists in Ukraine.

“It’s interesting to hear my colleague just now talk about disavowing white supremacists when in 2022 she spoke at an event led by white supremacists and white nationalist Nick Fuentes,” noted Frost, Generation Z’s first congressman.

The Democratic lawmaker continued, “When asked about it, [Greene] doubled down on it and said, ‘We’re going to focus on people, not labels.’”

“So get out of here with that damn hypocrisy,” Frost added.

Watch the video here:

Maxwell Frost responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene: It’s interesting to hear my colleague talk about disavowing white supremacists when in 2022, she spoke at event led by white supremacists… so get out of here with that hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/FMxFJfHvFK — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2024

Conspiracy theory-peddling Greene spoke at the third annual America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in 2022.

The event was organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, an antisemite, racist, segregationist and Holocaust denier who has dined with former President Donald Trump and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Following backlash to the appearance, Greene claimed she didn’t know of Fuentes’ opinions.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: I can't imagine any Americans supporting white supremacists or Nazis, I certainly do not@MaxwellFrostFL: It’s interesting to hear my colleague talk about disavowing white supremacists when in 2022, she spoke at an event led by white supremacists. When… pic.twitter.com/9W2ZKCCqkr — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 17, 2024

