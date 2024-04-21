New first-degree murder trial set for Jo Labato in the 2020 killing of Danne Frazier

Jo “JoJo” Labato, who's charged with killing Danne Frazier in November 2020, has a new trial date after his first one ended in a mistrial.

Lobato and his brother, Angel Lobato, are accused of luring Frazier, 21, to a remote site for a romantic meet-up, then killing him and dumping his body in a citrus grove near Lake Wales. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both brothers.

Jo Lobato was on the stand answering questions during his trial April 15, when it was abruptly ended by Circuit Judge J. Kevin Abdoney over what was described as an evidentiary issue.

Jo Samuel Lobato at the defense table during jury selection on April 2. Lobato's first trial in the death of Danne Frazier in 2020 ended in mistrial April 16. His new trial date is Sept. 23.

During court visits on Friday in Bartow, Lobato and his brother both appeared with their attorneys before Circuit Judge J. Kevin Abdoney.

Jo Labato is set for a new trial on Sept. 23. The trial of Angel Lobato could come later this year. His next court appearance was also set Friday for a status hearing on May 17.

Jo Lobato has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, burglary of an occupied conveyance, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and criminal use of personal identification information.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: New date set for murder trial of Jo Labato in killing of Danne Frazier