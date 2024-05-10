First Coast Hispanic Chamber to host Achieving the Dream Scholarship Luncheon

You can support and celebrate local students at the 2024 Achieving the Dream: “Lunch with the Stars” Scholarship Luncheon. The event is hosted by the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Ten local Hispanic students will be awarded over $20,000 in scholarships during the event.

According to FCHCC, the Achieving the Dream Scholarship Program was designed to assist Hispanic students continue their educational endeavors.

Achieving the Dream: “Lunch with the Stars” is happening Thu., May 30 at 11:30 a.m. at Florida Blue’s Deerwood Campus.

Action News Jax Anchor Tenikka Hughes is the emcee. Andy Del Rosal, Vice President of Product Innovation & Liquid Quality at Bacardi is the keynote speaker. You can find ticket information by clicking here.

