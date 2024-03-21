Firefighters battle flames, high winds at River Street building fire in Sanford, Maine

SANFORD, Maine — Firefighters battled a blaze at a building on River Street on Thursday, March 21.

Sanford Deputy Police Chief Eric Small said the fire broke out at 29 River St.

Firefighters were seen pouring water from multiple hoses on the building well into the afternoon. The building is a mixed-use structure, with commercial space on the bottom floor and apartments on the second. The Sanford Food Pantry once occupied the space for years.

The property at 29 River Street in Sanford, Maine, is engulfed in smoke as firefighters battled a blaze and high winds there on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Firefighters also had to contend with high winds, which fanned the fire and sent large, billowing clouds of black and gray smoke through the neighborhoods to the east.

Firefighters from other communities, such as Kennebunk, also were at the scene.

Firefighters drench the two-story structure that caught fire at 29 River Street in Sanford, Maine, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. They battled high and unhelpful winds too.

Authorities blocked off much of the area, including the affected stretch of River Street and a few side streets. Access to the bridge crossing Number One Pond on Winter Street was also blocked off. A number of people watched events unfold from nearby Gateway Park, slowing down in their cars for a look, and broadcasting the scene live on social media.

Additional details were not available mid-afternoon Thursday.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Firefighters battle flames, high winds at building fire in Sanford