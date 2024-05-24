Fired Boise police accountability director sued city, alleged retaliation. What the city did

The city of Boise will pay $675,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the city’s former director of police accountability, Jesus Jara, according to a Friday news release and court documents provided by the city.

Jesus Jara sued the city of Boise after he was fired in late 2022. He will receive over $430,000 for economic losses as well as “noneconomic damages.”

Following court-ordered mediation on April 30, the city settled the case after its insurance provider “exercised its rights” based on the city’s insurance policy. The company sought a settlement “based on the potential for significant attorney fees to be awarded against the city,” according to the release.

Jill Youmans, a spokesperson for the city, said she could not speak for the insurance company’s concerns.

In exchange for the settlement, Jara will allow his complaint to be dismissed with prejudice, meaning that he cannot refile a lawsuit against the city, according to court documents. Jara will receive over $430,000 for economic losses as well as “non-economic damages,” according to court documents. About $240,000 of the settlement will go toward Jara’s legal fees.

The settlement comes after months of litigation, during which Jara claimed that his firing in late 2022 was in retaliation for his investigation into police officers’ complaints against former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. The city repeatedly denied Jara’s claim, citing specific concerns about Jara’s performance in the role.

Jara’s attorney, Grady Hepworth, did not immediately respond to a request for more information Friday.

In recent years, the city has paid out several settlements involving Boise police. Those included $190,000 to the mother of a man killed by the Boise Police Department, $400,000 in a sexual discrimination lawsuit with the agency, and $375,000 to an officer who accused a now-retired lieutenant of selling guns from his office.

9 complaints against ex-Boise police chief detailed in documents McLean kept from view

‘Forced out’? Reports detail variety of complaints against former Boise police chief

Why did Boise fire its police overseer? Document lists 6 previously undisclosed reasons