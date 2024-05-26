Fire sets off explosions, injures animals in Fresno Co.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What initially began as a grass fire quickly burned across 13 acres of property, injuring several animals and setting off explosions in Fresno County Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters say around 4 p.m. they responded to a vegetation fire at the corner of Highway 41 and Central Avenue. Due to windy conditions, flames were pushed east along Cherry Avenue toward about four properties.

When crews arrived they reported several property owners were removing livestock as the fire traveled east. Several animals, including dogs, sustained heat injuries and are being treated by animal control.

Cal Fire says they went into a defensive mode as explosions were heard. The flames had made their way into a pallet yard that had forklifts with propane tanks. Residents nearby were evacuated.

As the fire burned through the pallet yard, powerlines were going down and PG&E was called to shut off power in the general area. The power had been out for several hours due to the fire but crews are working to restore it.

Crews add the lack of resources on scene made the fight challenging as the wind also carried ember fallout to adjacent properties. Additional resources responding were tasked with defending properties and structures threatened by the fallout.

As a result, Cal Fire reports the fire burned 13 acres of land and about 50 firefighters responded. No homes were destroyed on any of the affected properties, only several outbuildings and miscellaneous structures were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters advise as hotter temperatures make their way into the season to make sure their properties are clean of obnoxious weeds and tall grass. They say to ensure an evacuation plan is in place should a fire be on or near your property.

Emergency responders included Cal Fire, Fresno City Fire, North Central Fire, American Ambulance, PG&E, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, and CHP.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.