Fire destroys building owned by Full Sail University in Orange County

Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Friday morning in east Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire along University Boulevard near Forsyth Road around 2:30 a.m.

Officials with Full Sail University told Channel 9 that the facility is affiliated with it but is not located on campus and is not utilized by students.

Photos: Fire rips through abandoned auto shop in Orange County

Full Sail University released the following statement to Channel 9:

In the early morning hours of Friday, March 22, a fire broke out at 6400 University Blvd. The facility is affiliated with Full Sail University; however, it is not located on campus and is not utilized by students. Full Sail remains in close contact with Orange County Fire Rescue as they continue their investigation.

A viewer shared this cell phone video of the fire with Channel 9:

The fire also caused power lines to be knocked down in the area.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire.

#BuildingFire: Firefighters are working on putting out a 2 alarm building fire at an abandoned auto shop on the 6400 block of University Blvd. Heavy flames and smoke are showing. pic.twitter.com/Ndd8P2HeuW — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 22, 2024

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.