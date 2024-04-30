Fire officials, Red Cross remind all of importance of smoke alarms, following several deadly fires in NH

Apr. 30—The American Red Cross of Northern New England is reminding New Hampshire residents of the importance of having working smoke detectors installed in their homes, after firefighters responded to nine major fires in the Granite State over the course of a week, four of which were deadly.

Three people died in fires in residences like an apartment or house, in Manchester, Nashua and Concord. One person died in a vehicle fire following a crash.

Over the weekend, more than 50 Red Cross volunteers mobilized to assist residents displaced by six fires across the state. Members of the organization's Disaster Action Teams assisted 84 Granite Staters, providing services including emergency financial assistance, disaster-related health, mental health and spiritual care services — as well as blankets and comfort kits with essential toiletries.

"Our hearts go out to the loved ones, friends and neighbors of all those affected by these devastating fires in Manchester, Nashua, Lincoln, Plymouth, Concord and Loudon. Our team remains committed to helping these individuals on their path to recovery," said Stephanie Couturier, regional chief executive officer, Red Cross Northern New England Region, in a statement.

Couturier said Red Cross caseworkers are still looking to connect with several families. If you or someone you know needs assistance following a recent home fire, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

A man identified as William Halloran, 55, died as a result of injuries suffered in a three-alarm blaze at 245 Village Circle Way in Manchester last week.

A GoFundMe site set up to benefit Halloran's wife, Joann — who was also injured in the blaze — had raised almost $61,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The tragedy struck hard as Bill lost his life, and Joann lost Bill and all of her possessions and her home," a narrative at the site states. "Joann is recovering at Brigham and Women's hospital from smoke inhalation and internal burns. She will be leaving the hospital and will have to buy all new possessions, get a new place to stay, and potential hospital bills."

Red Cross officials said that in New Hampshire, the organization responds to about 140 home fires every year.

"Tragically, home fires claim seven lives every day in the United States, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half," the Red Cross said in a news release.

Over the weekend, Red Cross volunteer teams installed 90 free smoke alarms for residents in the Milford area as part of a local Red Cross Sound the Alarm event — a one-day installation initiative in an at-risk community.

Since 2014, the Red Cross of Northern New England and our partners have installed more than 9,800 free smoke alarms across the state, serving more than 8,600 Granite Staters and making more than 3,500 New Hampshire households safer.

The organization's next Sound the Alarm event will take place in Meredith on Saturday, May 11. Residents in need of smoke alarms can register at t.ly/CtFCM for a 30-minute home fire safety visit and free alarm installation.

During the visit, trained Red Cross volunteers and local firefighters will share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

New Hampshire residents living outside of Meredith, can also visit redcross.org/EndHomesFiresNNE or call 1-800-464-6692 (Option 4) to request smoke alarms.