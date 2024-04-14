Fire in Ft. Washington home kills dog, displaces 4 people

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire broke out at a single-family home in Ft. Washington on Saturday night.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS responded to the home in the 2000 block of Brier Hill Rd. at about 9:23 p.m. There, crews said a one-story single-family home had smoke coming out of it.

One dog was found dead and four adults were displaced by the fire. Prince George’s County’s Office of Emergency Management was notified to help.

The fire was out by 10:10 p.m.

