Fire destroys popular New Smyrna Beach restaurant, site of Brad Pitt movie filming. What we know

https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/news/2024/03/15/spring-break-dates-florida-march-april-gainesville-tallahassee-orlando-daytona/72987407007/

A beloved neighborhood business for over half a century, Pappas Drive In & Family Restaurant in New Smyrna Beach was gutted by fire Monday morning according to the City of New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

Just after 1 a.m. the NSBDF posted a photo to Facebook of the building wreathed in smoke.

"Working structure fire at Pappa’s on US1. NSBFD and VCFR units still on scene," the post said. "More to come."

Pappas Drive In was founded in 1970 and was recently used as a location in a Brad Pitt movie.

Where is Pappas Drive In?

Pappas Drive In is at 1103 N. Dixie Freeway (U.S. 1) in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

What happened at Pappas restaurant?

The building caught fire sometime Sunday evening. No one was on the premises and there were no injuries or damage to nearby structures, NSBFD’s Lt. Adam Sarwi told WFTV.

How did the fire start at Pappas restaurant in NSB?

Pappas Drive In Restaurant 1103 N Dixie Frwy, New Smyrna Beach.

It appeared the fire started in the restaurant's attic, Sarwi said. Firefighters arrived on the scene to see smoke coming from the attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What movie was filmed at Pappas restaurant in New Smyrna Beach?

Brad Pitt was in town in January filming a movie rumored to be titled "Apex" a movie that revolves around the world of Formula 1 racing, according to media reports.

Pappas' owner confirmed that some scenes were shot on the property and at Christina's Coin Laundry next door.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Pappas Drive In destroyed in Sunday night fire. What we know