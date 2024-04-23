Fire damages commercial building in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk firefighters were still battling a two-alarm fire on a North Main Street commercial building early Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they were on the scene of a fire to a commercial building in the 700 block of N. Main St. after being dispatched to it at 10:04 p.m. Monday, with heavy fire coming from the roof.

Suffolk Engine 1 and Medic 1 arrived at 10:07 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke showing from the building, with fire visible from the roof and heavy smoke showing from the interior, according to Fire Chief Mike Barakey.

He said that, after a coordinated interior attack of the fire to look for anyone believed to be inside the building, command gave an evacuation order at 10:51 p.m., and, as of just after midnight, defensive operations continued, Barakey said.

He said Virginia Department of Emergency Management has been contacted because there are hazardous materials in the building, and also to prevent runoff. Portsmouth Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team is also helping with control of the runoff.

There was no reports on injuries to firefighters or anyone else, but defensive operations were continuing into Tuesday morning, and the fire still was not under control as of 12:08 a.m.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

