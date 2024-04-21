Fire crews continue to battle Lyman wildfire in Skagit County

Multiple fire crews are battling a wildfire in Lyman that has grown to 20 acres. Crews are actively working to contain its spread.

16 units are on scene and helicopters are being used in their fight, DNR confirms.

There are currently no reports of structural damages in the area.

Fire is only 20 percent contained and the winds are making it difficult to fight.

#Lymanfire update: The fire held its footprint overnight with rains and cooler temps. Crews will continue to work the fire today with additional resources and heavy equipment. The fire is estimated at 20 acres and is 30% contained. Updates as available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) April 21, 2024

Additional Lyman Brush Fire Photos Courtesy of Chad Cavanaugh pic.twitter.com/kkSDk3LVsm — Breaking Skagit (@BreakingSkagit) April 20, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.