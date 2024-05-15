Fire breaks out at Kearny Mesa dealership

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A fire broke out at a Kearny Mesa dealership’s service center Wednesday afternoon after a car erupted in flames, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The fire was reported at the Volvo dealership on 5350 Kearny Mesa Rd. just after 2 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen by motorists from State Route 163.

According to Battalion Chief Mark Reece, the fire originated from an electric vehicle in the dealership’s service center. When crews arrived on scene, flames fully involved the vehicle and had started to extend to a neighboring car in the service bay.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire, before significant damage was sustained by the second vehicle and the building, Reece added. However, the vehicle where the fire originated was a total loss.

No injuries to crews or people at the Volvo dealership when it broke out were reported. The building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to SDFD.

Fire crews respond to a vehicle fire at a Kearny Mesa dealership on May 15, 2024. (FOX 5/KUSI)

A fire broke out at a Kearny Mesa dealership’s service center Wednesday afternoon after a car erupted in flames, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. (KSWB/KUSI)

What caused the fire to break out remains under investigation by crews. Reece said the car was not charging at the time, which is typically what leads to fires started by electric devices.

“Just be cautious with any electric vehicles, scooters or bikes,” he noted. “If you can, charge them outside — that’s always a best practice.”

