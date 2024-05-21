Finding Madalina: Stepfather Palmiter’s trial set to start after delay over new evidence

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A criminal trial was set to get underway Tuesday afternoon for the stepfather of the missing Cornelius girl following a delay over new evidence presented by the prosecution.

The trial was then delayed again on Tuesday morning due to a busy Superior Court schedule. A clerk inside the courtroom told Queen City News that another trial had to wrap up before Palmiter’s could start.

Palmiter’s defense attorney Bandon Roseman filed a motion to continue the trial due to what they state is new evidence the state turned over to them just a few days before being set to go to trial. Roseman said the state turned over a recorded conversation between a cousin and Madalina’s mother, Diana. Diana is Palmiter’s wife, and during this conversation, she asks for a cousin’s help in getting her and Madalina out of the country. She allegedly states to the cousin that Palmiter did not know of her plans to leave, and that she was not afraid of him, but rather was afraid of an unknown third-party.

Cojocari mom pleads guilty to not reporting disappearance; stepdad’s trial hits snag

The defense also said the state provided new evidence that Diana was sending large sums of money out of the country, which the defense argued was pertinent to the case despite the state saying it was not. The defense is arguing the money details is relevant and could prove that Palmiter did not know Madalina was missing. Palmiter is only charged with failure to report a missing child. Queen City News will be in the courtroom when the trial begins.

On Monday the mother pleaded guilty to charges of failing to report a missing child to law enforcement. She could be out of jail as early as Tuesday. The reasoning the judge gave is that for her time already served and the guilty plea, she has already hit the maximum.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.