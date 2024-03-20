Final unofficial election results are in for US Congress, local offices in metro-east

Final unofficial results are in for the 13 contested races and nine referendums on the March 19 primary election ballots in the metro-east.

These results do not include mail-in ballots that may arrive until April 2 and are unofficial until local election authorities complete their election canvasses, which must be done by April 9.

U.S. President

U.S. Congress

Illinois General Assembly

Metro-east races and referendums

The polls have now closed. If you were in line at 7, you must be allowed to vote. Please remember that all results produced tonight and in the coming days are unofficial, as there will be outstanding ballots to count from early voting, VBM, overseas voting, and provisionals. pic.twitter.com/SM2noPj3Aw — Illinois SBE (@illinoissbe) March 20, 2024