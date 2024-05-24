Fill her up! BJ's Wholesale Club in Goodlettsville opens gas station, serves up savings

BJ's Wholesale Club will open two new locations in Rutherford County, one in La Vergne in mid-June and another in Mount Juliet later this year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club shoppers can now fill up their cars with groceries and gas in Goodlettsville.

Almost three months after the membership warehouse club opened its doors in Goodlettsville on Feb. 16, BJ’s Gas opened its doors on May 8 at 800 Rivergate Parkway in Goodlettsville.

The business is very similar to other warehouse club giants like Costco and Sam's Club.

The Goodlettsville store was the 244th BJ's Wholesale Club nationwide and third warehouse in Tennessee, after the opening of the La Vergne location in June and Mt. Juliet location in December.

BJ’s Gas offers low fuel prices and an opportunity for shoppers to earn additional savings through its Fuel Saver Program, according to a press release. Members can save 10 cents per gallon with the purchase of eligible products in-club or online, the release noted.

BJ’s Gas in Goodlettsville is open 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 6:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information about BJ’s Fuel Saver Program and additional ways to save, visit bjs.com/gas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Newest BJ's Wholesale in Middle Tennessee opens gas station