Fight at a youth baseball game in Macon ends with a shooting, sheriff’s office says

A Macon man has been arrested after a disorder at a youth baseball game ended with shots fired Monday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the incident started when a man got into a verbal altercation with someone else during the game Monday at Bloomfield Park. It escalated from there.

“Moments later one of the men began firing shots towards the other male where children were present,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined Marquize Hogan, 35, was the one who fired the shots, according to the sheriff’s office. A man who was not Hogan’s intended target was grazed by a bullet and sustained non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Hogan fled the scene after the shooting but was arrested the next day on 30 counts of aggravated assault, according to a press release.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took him into custody just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to Investigations Headquarters, then taken to Bibb County Law Enforcement Center where he was held without bond.

Anyone with information related to this case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.