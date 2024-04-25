Fight between high school substitute teacher and student caught on camera in Las Vegas: sources

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A video of a fight between a student and a substitute teacher at a Las Vegas valley high school was shared on social media Thursday, sources said.

A substitute teacher and a student engaged in a fight, which was caught on camera at Valley High School in east Las Vegas. Sources indicated that the fight began after a student used a racial slur and that the video is being used as evidence by the Clark County School District Police Department.

CCSD police identified the teacher as Re’Kwon Smith, 27.

He was a substitute assigned to Valley High School and has been employed by the District since November 2023. He will be removed from CCSD’s substitute pool and is no longer eligible to serve as a substitute in the district, according to police.

Court records show Smith faces several charges including battery resulting in serious bodily harm, assault school pupil on school property/vehicle/activity, threatening to do bodily harm to public school student, and interfering with a student from attending school.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $9000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 26.

CCSD officials issued a statement Thursday, saying, “Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect. Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

A statement was also issued by Valley High School officials.

“We are aware of an altercation involving a staff member and a student,” said Kimberly Perry-Carter, principal of Valley High School.

Sources tell 8newsnow.com that both individuals were arrested by police following the incident. Sources say officials from CCSDPD are planning to release official information on the incident.

