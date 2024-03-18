Fight at New Bedford bar under investigation, employees allegedly washed away blood

NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating a reported fight early Sunday morning at the Top Shelf Bar and Grille at 1825 Acushnet Ave.

Police said they were unable to take photos of blood spatters outside the Top Shelf because employees had washed them away, which will be reported to the city Licensing Board.

Assistant Deputy Chief Scott Carola said North End units responded to the establishment at around 2 a.m. Sunday regarding a fight in progress.

The entire matter remains under investigation, and the report will be forwarded to the liquor licensing board for further scrutiny, Assistant Deputy Chief Scott Carola said.

Non-life-threatening injuries

Police said that one man had sustained an injury to his face and had been taken to the hospital.

They said it was soon learned that a second man had arrived at St. Luke’s hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

Neither man is cooperating with police

Neither injured party cooperated with the police, according to the police report.

Carola stated that at this time one of the men involved is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for striking the second man in the face.

The entire matter remains under investigation, and the report will be forwarded to the liquor licensing board for further scrutiny, Carola said.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Fight at New Bedford bar under investigation