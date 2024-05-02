Fifth Baltimore Bridge Collapse Victim’s Body Recovered, Authorities Say

The body of a fifth construction worker killed in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was recovered Wednesday, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland. He was one of six workers who went missing in the March 26 collapse.

According to the Unified Command—the multi-agency task force responding to the disaster—salvage teams located one of the missing construction vehicles and notified the Maryland Department of State Police. Gonzalez’s body was located and recovered from inside the red truck, authorities said.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” Col. Roland L. Butler Jr., the superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, said in a statement. “Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

The victims were all part of a construction crew working on the bridge in the early hours when it was hit by the Dali cargo ship, triggering the collapse. Two members of the crew survived, while six others were quickly presumed dead owing to the frigid water temperatures in the Patapsco River.

One of the missing workers has yet to be found.

