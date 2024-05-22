Few showers and storms this morning before clearing by the afternoon

What We’re Tracking

Few showers and storms this morning

Dry for the middle of the week

Several rain chances toward the weekend

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms makes its way through northeast Kansas this morning. Some folks could expect a little bit of a wet commute to work this morning. These showers and thunderstorms will clear out by later morning hours.

Most areas should be a bit cooler through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 70s on today and lower 80s on Thursday. Sunny to partly cloudy weather is expected, but we’ll be watching a few disturbances that could bring a few more clouds in at times.

However, another system brings a chance for scattered showers and storms by Thursday night into part of Friday. Another round of rain could develop late Saturday into early Sunday before clearing out. High temperatures should start to warm back into the 80s for the weekend. Memorial Day itself is looking warm, but it’s hard to rule out some scattered showers and storms in the current pattern.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.