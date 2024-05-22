Fetterman 'optimistic' charges against Somerset man in Turks can be resolved; congressman urges citizens to vacation elsewhere

SOMERSET, Pa. – U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said Tuesday that he left the Turks and Caicos “optimistic” charges against a Somerset man charged with taking ammo into the island territory can be resolved.

But U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, offered a far different take after joining Fetterman and a bipartisan delegation on a trip to the islands.

Fetterman, Reschenthaler and four fellow U.S. lawmakers representing both political parties had an opportunity to sit down with Turks and Caicos officials – as well as several detained Americans.

That list of American citizens includes Somerset County resident Bryan Hagerich, who traveled with his family for a vacation in the Turks in February and hasn’t been permitted to return home since.

Hagerich has told national media that he was taken into custody after shotgun shells were mistakenly left in his luggage – a “simple mistake” he didn’t realize carried the possibility of years in prison.

Hagerich has been separated from his wife and two children since.

“We had the opportunity to meet each of the detained Americans, who were in good spirits but want to go home,” Fetterman said. “These people did not set out to break the law. They are people who made a mistake and now face substantial time in prison because of it.

“As we articulated to TCI officials, I urge the court to be lenient when addressing this case.”

The U.S. delegation also met with TCI’s governor, deputy governor, attorney general, premier, police commissioner and deputy commissioner, as well as a representative from the foreign ministry, they said.

“I would like to thank the TCI officials who met with us. I left these meetings optimistic that we can get this resolved and look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress and TCI officials to bring these American citizens home to their families,” Fetterman said.

To Reschenthaler, it’s “resoundingly clear” the nation lacks the willingness to work in good faith to ensure Hagerich’s safe return home.

He faulted the Biden administration, saying the U.S. is no longer respected.

He and fellow delegates said the Turks’ “ridiculous” enforcement makes no sense, given the nation’s reliance on a continuous stream of U.S. tourists to bolster its economy yearly.

“No American should travel to Turks and Caicos until Bryan is released and the islands can ensure that any future U.S. tourists will not have to experience this ridiculous ordeal during their innocent vacations,” he said.

Hagerich is expected to be sentenced later this month.

Somerset County commissioners said Tuesday that they are monitoring the situation and are encouraged there’s bipartisan support at the federal level to get Hagerich home.

“I feel extremely bad for the (Hagerich family) and any help we can get from the federal government is greatly appreciated,” Kimmel said.