Fence line debate continues

Apr. 18—OTTUMWA — The back-and-forth between a Wapello County supervisor and a Green Township resident regarding cows and fence lines hasn't ended.

In fact, it took another turn Tuesday.

Resident Chad Black accused supervisor Bryan Ziegler of "defamation of character" during the supervisors meeting at the courthouse, saying Ziegler lied about remarks Black had made during a meeting March 12.

During that meeting, Black mentioned "three to four miles" of fence line were needing repair when Ziegler's cattle at the time escaped his property and trampled onto neighboring properties. Two weeks later, Ziegler motioned to amend the March 12 minutes to reflect what Black said was untrue.

The lobs continued at the supervisors' most recent meeting.

"Why does the defendant also get to be the judge?" Black asked the supervisors.

Ziegler responded by saying the distance was incorrect, that "1.8 miles of fence has been totally rebuilt." He proceeded to draw the new fencing on a map Black printed out. He also disputed the fact that "nothing had been done."

Black also said he had seen a white bull running around near Ziegler's property, and questioned whether the supervisor had removed all his cattle, as he confirmed March 26. Black asked for proof of sale, which Ziegler wasn't obligated to provide.

The discussion then turned to fence line, and what constitutes a legal fence. According to Iowa Code, a "lawful" fence must meet specific criteria, including having barbed wire. Any deficient fence should be fixed before anyone buys or rents a property.

Ziegler pointed out that, according to law, Black has an illegal fence consisting of electric wire along a roadway. Ziegler's fence line along Point Isabelle Road has brush draped over much of it, limiting its effectiveness.

"So you can honestly stand here and say that my fence is not adequate. Your cattle ran through the fence, and mine stayed in," Black said. "You think the sheriff should do something about my illegal fence when my cattle haven't gotten out and yours have gotten onto my property."

Dave Stice, a neighbor of Black, defended his neighbor, but acknowledged the fence line is not good.

"I've been there for 2 1/2 years, and their family takes care of the cattle unbelievably well," he said. "I don't know Bryan, and this is the first time we've ever met. But three different houses down Point Isabelle Road had the same issue with the cattle, and it sounds like it's taken care of.

"The fence is terrible. (Fixing that) would take care of a good portion of any complaints. I didn't know the process, but I know this has been an ongoing thing. The neighbors care about each other."

The incident first came to the supervisors because of a conflict of interest in the township. Ziegler has two family members serving on the township board, and two trustees from Center Township are performing the fence viewing.

Supervisor Brian Morgan said the fence dispute is technically a township-specific issue that the supervisors should refrain from for the time being.

"This is about as far as this board can take it until the fence viewing (is completed)," he said.

