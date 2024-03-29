Feeling burned out? This 30-day workout plan is just what you need to reset

Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox — and join us on Instagram!

Spring serves as an annual cue to clean out and reset, so this is the perfect time to dust the cobwebs off of your wellness routine, too. Plus, April is National Stress Awareness Month — so what better time to commit to our mental health by moving in ways that feel good and can help release tension?

If you’ve been sedentary, this is your sign to get outside, start moving and ease back into a routine that's good for your physical and mental health. This month's plan combines different workout modalities proven to alleviate stress and tension and improve your mental health while also toning and strengthening the body. We will work to become more mindful as we move and use exercise as a mode of self care.

30-day strong body, calm mind challenge

Bye, winter blues! This month’s challenge is about resetting our mindset as we move into spring: Taking the time to check in with ourselves, moving in ways that feel good and using exercise as a form of self care. We’re taking inspiration from TODAY's Craig Melvin by beginning each day with an accessible 2-minute meditation. And our calendar of workouts will feature routines to release tension, de-stress and boost mood including:

A guided 2-minute morning meditation

10-minute intense cardio routine

2 yoga stretch routines

Meditative walks

2-minute morning meditation

How are you feeling today? Before you begin your morning meditation each day, check in with yourself. Then, play the meditation, breathing through a brief body scan and setting your intention for the day. After your meditation, ask yourself again how you’re feeling. Maybe you feel more settled, calmer or more energized, or maybe you don’t feel much of a difference. That’s OK, too!

Yoga routines

On yoga days, we’ll pick one of the two yoga routines. The first routine can be done standing and the second routine is for those of you who want to get down onto your hands and knees. By syncing breath with movement, you’re bringing your body into full awareness of how it feels to stretch and strengthen your muscles, while quieting the mind and releasing tension.

10-minute intense cardio routine

One way to blow off steam is to exercise, and sometimes it can feel really good to push your body, get a little breathless and work up a sweat! This intense cardio routine is designed to get your heart pumping and your mind off of whatever has you feeling stressed. Perform each of these exercises for 1 minute, and then repeat the entire routine again (2 rounds total) for a 10-minute cardio workout.

Jumping jacks. (Courtesy Stephanie Mansour)

Jumping jacks or modified jumping jacks

Start by standing upright with your legs together and your arms by your sides. With knees slightly bent, push off the floor and jump into the air. As you’re jumping, spread your legs shoulder-width apart, and swing your arms out to the sides and up overhead. Jump back to the starting position and repeat for 60 seconds. For a modification, simply tap your right foot out to the right and reach both arms up overhead. Then bring the right foot back to center and the arms back down by your sides. Tap the left foot out to the left and reach the arms overhead, then bring the arms down and the foot back to center.

Punching in half squat. (Courtesy Stephanie Mansour)

Punching in half squat

Standing with your feet as wide or a little wider than your shoulders, softly bend your knees and reach your glutes back into a half squat position. With the weight in your heels, pull your abs in. Bring your hands into fists at your chest. Alternate punches forward, first extending the right arm out in front of you, then the left. Relax the shoulders and punch at shoulder height for 1 minute.

High Knees. (Courtesy Stephanie Mansour)

High knees or marching in place

March in place by bringing one knee up toward your chest to hip height and then placing it back on the ground before bringing the opposite leg up to hip height. For a more challenging modification, pick up the pace and add a bounce to the move so you are running in place while still driving the knees up to hip height.

Running in place. (Courtesy Stephanie Mansour)

Running in place or modified running in place

Lightly run in place with the knees bent and arms moving as fast as you can. If you want to step it up and burn even more calories, you can run in place at a sprinting speed. For a modification and a lower-impact variation, you can walk in place.

Alternate side punches. (Courtesy Stephanie Mansour)

Alternate side punches

Standing with your hands in fists at your chest, tap your right foot out to the right as you punch with your right hand and straighten the right arm out to the right. Turn your head to the right and look over your fist. Come back to center and then tap and punch to the left, by extending your left arm out straight to the left and turning your head to look over your fist. Alternate for 1 minute.

Walking Meditations

For our walks this month, we will keep a fitness mindset by walking at a moderate pace to get a good cardiovascular workout. But we also will be adding in a mental health element by using our walks as moving meditations. Use the below prompts to practice being present, tuning into your surroundings and turning your walk into a meditation:

Gratitude walk: Walk for as long as you need to complete this mental list, and feel free to tailor the prompts to your lifestyle. Name 5 things you're grateful for about your family. Name 5 things you're grateful for about your health. Name 5 things you're grateful for about your job. (Other topics could include: your kids, your hobbies, your friends, where you live - the topics are endless). Nature walk. Make a conscious effort to dial in to all the natural elements around you. Consciously observe the trees, sun, clouds, pavement or dirt road or flowers. This brings you out of your own thoughts and into the present, while also helping to keep your walk fresh and interesting, even if you walk the same route every day! Pump-me-up walk. I like to use this prompt on days when I need a boost of confidence: maybe I have an important meeting at work or know I am going to have a tough conversation with a family member. First, play one of your favorite songs that makes you feel energized and empowered. Then, talk to yourself as if you're your own cheerleader. What do you need to hear to feel more confident? Maybe you need to hear that you’re a rockstar and you’re going to nail that presentation or that what you have to say is important, and your husband or sister wants to hear your viewpoint.

