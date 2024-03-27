Feds hit ex-husband of 'RHONJ' star with new indictment in alleged mob attack

PATERSON — Thomas Manzo, owner of The Brownstone banquet hall, faces a new indictment accusing him of directing an alleged Mafia member to assault the boyfriend of his former wife, a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star.

In exchange for the beating, Manzo allegedly gave the suspected mob member, John Perna, a substantial discount on a wedding reception at The Brownstone in 2015, according to the federal charges against him.

The attack happened about a month before the wedding, which the United States Attorney’s Office says was attended by members of the Lucchese Crime Family.

The federal indictment issued on March 21 largely repeated the same charges from a previous case launched in 2020 that U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton dismissed in February because it violated the Speedy Trial Act. The dismissal issued by Wigenton allowed federal authorities to refile the charges.

Manzo and Perna had been co-defendants in the original indictment four years ago. Perna pleaded guilty to his role in the assault and was sentenced to 30 months. He was released was prison in August 2023, according to federal records.

The Real Housewives star, Dina Cantin, and Manzo were divorced in 2016, about a year after the assault on her then-boyfriend, David Cantin. Dina and David Cantin married in 2017.

