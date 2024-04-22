Feds: 4 DC men charged with 76 counts for armed carjacking, more

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Four men from the District were charged for conspiring to commit carjackings in D.C. and Maryland between December 2022 and June 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced Friday.

A 76-count indictment builds on a previous indictment that charged three of the men with 33 counts over the span of 11 carjackings. The most recent indictment charges the men for their involvement in a total of 33 carjackings, according to the USAO.

According to the indictment, Cedae Hardy, 19, Landrell Jordan III, 19, Malik Norman, 20 and Keyonte Rice, 19, conspired to carjack victims of their cars at gunpoint. They would then sell the cars or use them in future carjackings.

In the most recent indictment, Hardy and Rice were also charged for an attempted carjacking that resulted in a death.

On Jan. 4, 2023, a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville, Md. The vehicle believed to be involved was taken in an armed carjacking the day before.

It was set on fire a few hours after the homicide.

The USAO said that Hardy was further charged with attempted carjacking resulting in bodily injury for a carjacking that happened in Hyattsville, Md. on April 18, 2023. Hardy allegedly shot a rideshare driver multiple times at close range.

All four suspects are in custody.

