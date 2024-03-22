FedEx to lay off hundreds of workers, close down Union City facility, records show

FedEx Supply Chain, Inc. announced via a public notice that they would be laying off 326 workers from their Union City, Ga. facility and closing the site down permanently.

The announcement was filed with Georgia’s Worker Adjustment Training and Notification Act (WARN) public database.

WARN notices are required by federal law for layoffs of more than 100 staff to give employees and state officials at least 60 days notice before separations occur.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the filing, submitted by the company in February and updated on March 19, the employee layoffs will be happening in two phases as the shipping company permanently closes the facility.

In a letter to state officials, FedEx said the notice was to inform the state that there would be a “discontinuance of operations” at the Union City site.

The layoffs will begin on April 8 and finish on June 23, according to the WARN filing.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This letter is to inform you that FedEx Supply Chain, Inc. will be discontinuing the operations it currently manages for its customer at its facility located at 6720 Oakley Industrial Blvd,, Union City, Ga. 30291 (the “Facility”) due to its customer’s decision to transition its business to another location in Jackson, GA (the “Jackson Facility”),” the company said. “As a result, approximately 326 employees working at the Facility will be displaced from their employment at the Facility.”

According to FedEx, there may be some opportunities for the impacted employees to be rehired at the Jackson Facility in the near future, but the closure of the Union City site is expected to be permanent. All of the employees who will be laid off due to the closure were said to have been informed via written notice and will be paid all wages and benefits through their last day of employment.

Additionally, any retirement or group insurance benefits will be provided per the terms of the relevant employee benefit plans, according to FedEx.

The company said none of the affected employees are members of a collective bargaining unit represented by a union. They said they also provided their employees with information about other FedEx openings, both at the Jackson Facility and other locations nearby.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to FedEx for more information about the closure. The company provided the following response:

“The customer that occupied space at 6720 Oakley Industrial Blvd in Union City will be moving its operations to a new location in Jackson that will continue to be operated by FedEx. We expect this building to cease operations this spring. Affected team members were notified in advance of any changes taking place, and we are actively working to transition positions to the new location, as well as assisting with finding other employment opportunities within the company, including at other nearby FedEx facilities in the area.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: