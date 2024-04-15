Federal judge fines Texas child welfare agency $100K per day for foster care failures

U.S. District Judge Janis Jack administers the U.S. oath of citizenship to more than 100 area residents representing 25 countries in 2008 aboard the USS Lexington. Graham Jack was the first woman federal judge to serve in Texas south of San Antonio. July 5, 2008 Credit: Courtesy of Todd Yates/Corpus Christi Caller-Times

A federal judge has ordered Texas’ child welfare agency to pay $100,000 per day in fines for routinely neglecting investigations into allegations of abuse and neglect by children in the state’s beleaguered foster care system, according to a Monday order.

U.S. District Judge Janis Jack found Texas Health and Human Services Commissioner Cecile E. Young in contempt of her court orders to fix the way the state investigates complaints by children in its care.

It is the third time the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, the child welfare arm of HHS, has been held in contempt of court orders since a 2011 lawsuit was filed about foster care conditions.

The fines levied against Texas will be lifted when the state can demonstrate that its investigations are in compliance. A hearing on that matter is set for late June.

