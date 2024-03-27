Federal charges filed against Sheryl Williams Stapleton

Mar. 27—A long list of criminal charges against a former high-ranking member of the state House of Representatives just got longer.

Former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton faces dozens of federal charges related to allegations she abused her position at Albuquerque Public Schools as an administrator of a federal grant program and reaped millions, according to a grand jury indictment filed in federal court Tuesday.

Federal investigators alleged Williams Stapleton helped to funnel more than $3 million in public funding — including about $2.5 million in federal funds — into a Washington, D.C.-based company she helped to run.

A money trail from the company, called Robotics Management Learning Systems, to Williams Stapleton's Albuquerque restaurant and charity organization show she made more than $1 million in the alleged scheme, the federal indictment states.

The list of 35 new federal counts against Williams Stapleton include charges of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, mail fraud and money laundering.

State charges of racketeering and money laundering against Williams Stapleton remain pending, as a jury trial on those charges that was scheduled for January has been delayed.

Investigators also have accused Williams Stapleton's acquaintance Joseph Johnson of involvement in the alleged scheme.

Williams Stapleton, who resigned from the House in July 2021, later was fired by the Albuquerque school district, the state's largest.

An arraignment on the federal charges for both Williams Stapleton and Johnson is scheduled for April 9.

This is a developing story and will be updated.