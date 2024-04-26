Federal Aviation Administration awards more than $3 million to the Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority

Apr. 25—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks Regional Airport Authority will receive $2,918,323 for the reconstruction of 4,206 feet of airport runway.

The reconstruction will help maintain the pavement's structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration recently announced this award, as well as two others, which equal more than $4 million in funds granted to airports across North Dakota.

The Dickinson Municipal Airport Authority will receive $1,014,732 for the reconstruction of its 10,200 square-foot terminal building, which should allow for more efficient movement of passengers and their luggage, the release said. The Cavalier Municipal Airport Authority was awarded $160,000 to fund the design phase of a runway rehabilitation project.

The funds will be distributed from the FAA's Airport Infrastructure Grant Program.