FEAM Aero celebrates grand opening of new $45 million hangar at CVG Airport
Between the 11-3 Orioles victory and the message of new owner David Rubenstein, it was all "positivity and optimism" for the O's and their fans.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
The Chiefs' coach had a pretty good toss to start the Royals' season.
This morning, Skyflow announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B extension led by Khosla Ventures. The deal is interesting on a number of fronts, including the round's structure and how Skyflow has been impacted by the growth of AI. The new capital comes after Skyflow expanded its data privacy business to support new AI technologies last year.
These cozy kicks with over 8,500 five-star fans were my overseas travel must-have.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.
The stories you need to start your day: The White House’s artificial intelligence safeguards, MLB Opening Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Franco has been away from the Rays since mid-August after allegations surfaced of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
Rodriguez and Lore were seeking to acquire an additional 40% stake to take over the majority share of the Timberwolves and Lynx.
Enterprises and other large organizations have long been a lucrative and obvious target for cybercriminals, but in recent years -- thanks to more sophisticated breach techniques and the rise of AI -- small and medium businesses are now also very much on the map. Now Coro -- one of the startups building tools specifically for smaller businesses -- is announcing a big round of funding after seeing its recurring revenues shoot up 300% in the last year. Up to now, the New York–based Coro has focused squarely on the U.S. market -- no surprise, given that there are more than 33 million SMBs in that country alone -- but with this round, the startup wants to scale its business internationally, starting with Europe.
Climate tech VC Satgana has reached a final close of its first fund, which aims to back up to 30 early-stage startups in Africa and Europe. The VC firm reached a final close of €8 million ($8.6 million) following commitments from family offices and high-net-worth individuals, including Maurice Lévy of the Publicis Groupe, and Back Market co-founder Thibaud Hug de Larauze. Satgana founder and general partner, Romain Diaz, told TechCrunch that the firm decided to close the fund early, missing initial targets owing to the difficult fundraising environment, which is worse for first-time fund managers, to focus on investing and supporting portfolio companies.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
The South Carolina native is coming home.
Fisker temporarily lost track of millions of dollars in customer payments as it scaled up deliveries, leading to an internal audit that started in December and took months to complete, TechCrunch has learned. Fisker struggled to keep tabs on these transactions, which included down payments and in some cases, the full price of the vehicles, because of lax internal procedures for keeping track of them, according to the people.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
Ivanisevic helped Djokovic double his Grand Slam total from 12 to 24 in their six years together.
In the summer after his freshman year at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, an engineering school in Worcester, Massachusetts, Cyvl.ai co-founder and CEO Daniel Pelaez needed a job. Today the Boston-area startup announced a $6 million investment. “Our core vision and why we started the company in the first place is to help the entire world build and maintain better transportation infrastructure,” he said.
New Summit Investments is raising a new $100 million impact fund, according to documents filed with the SEC. The hefty new fund, should it be raised, will let it continue investing in managers backing startups and other companies focused on environmental and social problems. New Summit invests in various other funds, including venture capital, real estate investors and infrastructure investors.
Artificial intelligence can find hidden signals in data across healthcare, and companies like Nvidia are leaning into what this can mean. Century Health is a new startup also getting in on the action. It's working with pharmaceutical companies and researchers, initially at Yale and UC San Diego, to identify and commercialize the next breakthrough for diseases, like Alzheimer’s, that affect tens of millions of patients.