FDOT sets public meeting for feedback on DeSoto Bridge replacement over Manatee River

Manatee County residents will have the chance to give their input on the plan to replace the 67-year-old DeSoto Bridge between Bradenton and Palmetto.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host a public hearing Tuesday at the Veterans’ Expo Hall at the Manatee County Fairgrounds to discuss plans for the DeSoto Bridge Project Development Study.

An open house starts at 5 p.m. at 1402 14th Ave. W., Palmetto, with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. followed by public comments, according to FDOT.

Residents may participate in person or watch a live session online by visiting: http://tinyurl.com/DeSotoBridge.

FDOT announced in October 2023 that the agency plans to build a replacement bridge starting in 2027, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

The three-year project is fully funded at $168 million, but whether the replacement bridge will be built to the east or west of the current bridge has not been determined.

The existing bridge, however, will remain in service during construction.

New Manatee River bridge planned

The DeSoto Bridge replacement is part of a two-pronged plan to alleviate traffic between Bradenton and Palmetto, with the other being a study of 10 possible alternate corridors.

The Bradenton Herald previously reported that at least one of the additional corridors could come in the form of a new bridge over the Braden River or the Manatee River.

The DeSoto Bridge Replacement Study, which will be discussed at Tuesday’s hearing, will determine “where and how to build feasible alternatives for the new in-kind replacement bridge” while considering “social, economic, natural and cultural effects,” according to FDOT’s website.

The hearing will also allow residents to express their views on the conceptual design of the bridge or voice any thoughts or concerns.

The project length is 1.3 miles from State Road 64 in Bradenton to Haben Boulevard in Palmetto, according to the website.

The DeSoto Bridge, built in 1957, has faced capacity issues due to massive population growth in Manatee County over the past several years.

The Bradenton Herald previously reported in 2019 that replacing the bridge was the top legislative priority for the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Residents looking to attend the public hearing online can register in advance.

Meeting materials can also be viewed ahead of the meeting on the project webpage at www.swflroads.com/project/442630-1.

The DeSoto Bridge from the Bradenton side. Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com