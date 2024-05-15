FBI is searching for a U.S. bank robbery suspect in North Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI office in Kansas City is investigating a bank robbery in North Kansas City Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the robbery took place at a U.S. Bank Branch located at 6161 Northwest Barry Road at 11:45 a.m.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, but he is described as a lone, Black male, potentially in his 30s. He is said to be 6 feet tall with a thin build.

At the time of the robbery, he wore a black stocking cap/beanie, a surgical mask, a black hoodie and dark navy pants.

Police said the suspect gave the teller a demand note, however, no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

According to the FBI, the suspect fled south of the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have information or have seen this man, contact the FBI offices in Kansas City at (816) 512-8100 or click here to go to the website.

