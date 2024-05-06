FBI joins hunt for missing baby in Clovis

May 5—The special agent in charge of the FBI in Albuquerque has joined the hunt for 10-month-old Eleia Maria Torres, who is missing from Clovis.

Her mother and another woman were found dead this weekend in a park north of the city.

"I promise that the FBI will be with Clovis until we find Eleia and we find the individual or individuals responsible for these horrific acts," said Raul Bujanda.

"You don't know who I am and you don't know the men and women of the FBI who have now made Clovis their home. But I can tell you one thing: Their hearts are broken just like all of yours and they're not going to stop, even if I tried to make them stop, until we find justice."

Clovis' Deputy Police Chief Trevor Thron said that the fathers of both Cisneros' children have been located and "have been working with our team."

Investigators from the FBI, New Mexico State Police and other outside agencies arrived in Clovis on Saturday to assist local officials investigating the slayings of Samantha "Harley" Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 of Texico.

Both women were shot to death and Cisneros' 5-year-old daughter was also shot and hospitalized with critical injuries in Lubbock.

Cisneros' 10-month-old daughter Eleia Maria Torres has not been located. Police believe she was taken by the killer.

Bujanda and Clovis police asked for the public's help in finding the child, asking information be called in to 575-763-9472, a number that goes directly to Clovis police dispatchers.

"Help us stop and catch this individual or individuals so this does not happen again," Bujanda said.

FBI agents declined to answer questions about the investigation.

Thron said authorities have not identified any suspects and no arrest warrants had been issued by Sunday afternoon in connection with the case.

"Finding Eleia and the subject or subjects responsible for this heinous act is our top priority," Thron said.

"We have teams of professionals working around the clock from all over the country here in Clovis, poring over every bit of data, and using every resource at their disposal trying to find Eleia and her abductor."

Thron said investigators and canine units over the weekend searched in and around the lakes at Ned Houk and found no additional evidence.

Surveillance video helped determine the victims bought food at Twin Cronnie Drive-In and stopped at Dollar Tree in Clovis before traveling to Ned Houk, about 5 miles north of Clovis.

Someone walking in the park told police he thought he heard gunshots but did not report them at the time. About 4:25 p.m. Friday, two males entered the park and observed the three victims lying next to their silver minivan and called Clovis police dispatch, Thron said.

An Amber Alert issued by New Mexico State Police reported the suspect "was possibly in a maroon Honda car."

Thron said investigators found a car part belonging to a maroon Honda at the scene of the slayings. But he characterized the find as "a stretch" as to whether it was related to the homicides.

Thron said police had no motive for the deaths. He said the women's purses and belongings were found with them, along with their car.

Police also found a car seat, baby bottle and stroller at the scene, which initially alerted them to the possible presence of a baby.

The 5-year-old was covered in blood and seriously injured. Thron said Sunday that family members asked no updates on her condition be released to the public. She was reported in critical condition Saturday.

Officials initially said she may have been struck by a car, but Sunday said she was shot, along with both women.

The women were killed about 100 yards north of the lake closest to the main entrance. Law enforcement blocked all entrances to the park after the bodies were discovered, but reopened the park on Sunday.

Ned Houk Park is owned by the city of Clovis. It's popular with those who ride horses and all-terrain vehicles. About 370 of its 3,200 acres are developed, including three lakes and several picnic areas, according to the city website.

A Cisneros' family member on Sunday started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses associated with her death and injuries to her daughter.

The GoFundMe page can be found at:

http://www.gofundme.com/f/samantha-harley-cisneros-robinson

Organized by Cisneros' Aunt Pamula Lerma, It reads:

"My niece, Samantha Harley Cisneros, was one of the victims at the Ned Houk Park on May 3, 2024. As a family we are left dealing with the tragic death of Samantha, her 5-year-old daughter fighting for her life and the search for her 10-month-old baby girl. Harley was a devoted mother to those two little girls of hers. Please anything helps."

The fundraising goal was set at $20,000. At 4:40 p.m. Sunday, 40 donations totaling $2,560 have been made.

David Stevens of the Eastern New Mexico News contributed to this report.