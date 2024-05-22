FBI agent’s legacy honored with park dedication in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Parks and Recreation will be honoring the life of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent with the dedication of Laura’s Park on Saturday, May 25.

The dedication ceremony will take place from Noon to 2 p.m. at Laura’s Park, formerly known as Starlite Park, located at Surfwood Lane and Starlite Drive.

The park will be dedicated to Laura Schwartzenberger, an FBI agent who in 2021 was killed in the line of duty in Florida while serving a search warrant. Schwartzenberger was born and raised in Pueblo, the park was renamed as that was the park she grew up playing in as a young child.

“Pueblo Parks and Recreation is honored to have the opportunity to rename and dedicate Laura’s Park in Laura Schwartzenberger’s memory,” said Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier. “Laura was a well-loved member of our community and her service to our country as an FBI agent will always be remembered in the neighborhood park, she grew up playing in as a child. Now this space can continue wonderful memories for other children and community members of Pueblo in Laura’s honor.”

Schwartzenberger attended Sr. John Neumann Catholic School and then graduated from South High School with honors, where she was a state qualifier for the diving team during her tenure there. Later in life, she married fellow Puebloan Jason Baca and had two sons, Gavin and Damon.

Her career with the FBI began in 2005 in Albuquerque, New Mexico where she was and still is the only woman ever part of the New Mexico SWAT Team. In 2021, she was transferred to Miami, Florida where she worked on the Cargo Theft Task Force.

Eventually, she was transferred to the Violent Crimes and Fugitive Task Force, where she felt she found her calling in the Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force. She was the first woman to be named as part of the FBI SWAT Team and was amongst the first responders following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

In 2016, she received the accolade of Law Enforcement Officer for Federal Agent and the Outstanding Law Enforcement Office — which she also received in 2019.

“Special Agent Laura Schwarzenberger and her family will always hold a special place in the hearts of all FBI employees, especially those of us in Denver, Miami, and Albuquerque,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “Laura’s Park in her hometown is a fitting tribute to an FBI agent who had a passion for helping children, and who knew what it meant to treasure time with family.”

The public is invited to join the family, friends, and coworkers of Schwartzenberger for the dedication of the park and recently updated playground in her honor.

The dedication will consist of the Presentation of Colors by a joint Honor Guard, a proclamation read by Pueblo City Council President Mark Aliff, an introduction of Laura’s family, an FBI presentation, a blessing, and a ribbon cutting for the park, There will also be food and games for children.

