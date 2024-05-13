Fayette school board upholds art cuts at Lexington elementary school

At a packed meeting Monday night, Fayette County school board members affirmed a Cassidy Elementary school council’s decision and the superintendent’s agreement to cut stand-alone art courses.

The vote was 3-1 with board member Amanda Ferguson voting no. Board member Jason Moore was not at the meeting because of a work conflict.

Board members Tyler Murphy, Amy Green and Marilyn Clark voted to affirm the decision to cut the art classes.

Parent Ansel Elkins, who had taken an appeal to the school board, said the decision was upsetting because board members “took the easy way out.”

In the last few months, the Cassidy school decision-making council had voted to eliminate the courses and Superintendent Demetrus Liggins had denied an appeal from parents.

The issue of school councils making course cuts has galvanized the Lexington community, which is supporting a PTA effort to raise funds for art classes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.