Faulty freezer started fire investigation finds

More than £20,000 has so far been raised for the families affected [BBC]

An investigation has concluded that a fire in Worcestershire, which ripped through multiple homes, was caused by a faulty freezer.

The incident happened in The Lankets, Badsey on 4 April at about 20:00 BST.

A spokesperson for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the blaze had started due to a fault in a freezer in the conservatory of one of the properties.

At the time, Sarah Baldock, one of the people affected, said she was "utterly devastated" not just for her family but for her "lovely neighbours" too.

Multiple fundraisers have been created for the families affected with more than £20,000 pledged.

